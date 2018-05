KINGMAN COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Saturday in Kingman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Chevy Silverado driven by Isaiah M. Bramwell, 20, Lyons, was southbound on Kansas 11 one quarter mile north of NW 10 Avenue near Kingman

The pickup left the roadway to the east, struck a field access road and rolled.

Bramwell was transported to Kingman Community Hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.