Kansas man arrested for alleged phone harassment

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges following an arrest.

On Thursday evening, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Dave Lamoine Dugan, 54, of Hoyt. Dugan was arrested at his residence on an outstanding Jackson County District Court warrant for telephone harassment, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

At the time of the arrest, deputies began to investigate possible drug activity at the residence located at 9410 T.4 Road.

Deputies seized drug related items from the property. Dugan was booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, cultivation, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of marijuana, interference with law enforcement, and telephone harassment. Dugan was released on $10,000.00 bond.