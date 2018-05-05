Budget discussion starts for the City of Great Bend

Budget talk is starting to rev up for the City of Great Bend, as the Great Bend City Council will discuss the 2019 budget calendar at the Monday, May 7th meeting.

Last year’s budget approved a three mill increase to finance the employee additions, two for the Great Bend Police Department and one for the Great Bend Fire Department.

Interim City Administrator George Kolb says the 2019 budget will be different in the fact that it will be the first year the State of Kansas will impose a lid on property taxes.

George Kolb Audio

Kolb would like to see the development of the budget modified this year when it comes to funding departments and projects. Kolb would like more input on the needs and wants from departments and the community.

George Kolb Audio

Whether it is recreation improvement, street repairs, or storm water management, Kolb would like to see more planning for the future to determine where capital improvement funding might go.

By law, Great Bend has to have a budget set by the middle of August, but Kolb hopes to have everything sorted out by the end of July.

The meeting is starting at a different time Monday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.