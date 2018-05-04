Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.