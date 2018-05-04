Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 8 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.