Royals beat Detroit 4-2 Friday

If there was any momentum to be built after Thursday’s barrage of 10 runs on 13 hits, it did not seem the Royals would take advantage of it Friday.

They had tallied three hits through seven innings against the Tigers. They stranded only one man on base — but it was because Whit Merrifield, Salvador Perez and Lucas Duda each grounded into inning-ending double plays against Detroit starting pitcher Francisco Liriano.

But when reliever Joe Jimenez entered the Royals’ half of the eighth inning with one out and the bases loaded, the Royals rallied for a 4-2 win at Kauffman Stadium.