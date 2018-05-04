Police believe Kansas woman missing for 1 year is dead

MAIZE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say they believe a 30-year-old Maize woman who disappeared last year is likely dead.

Maize police Det. Jeff Piper said Friday investigators think 31-year-old Kendra Nystrom was the victim of foul play. She disappeared May 4, 2017, while walking away from her parents’ home.

She walked away with her dog but left behind her cellphone, wallet, car and clothing.

Piper says after months of searching, investigators believe she didn’t disappear voluntarily and she is likely dead.

Investigators throughout Sedgwick County have followed up on numerous leads and reports of sightings in the last year, to no avail.

Piper and Nystom’s mother, Judith Nystrom, asked the public for help in determining what happened to her.