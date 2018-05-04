Panthers open Diamond Classic with 10-4 loss to Hays

The end came early for the Great Bend Panthers who lost to Hays 10-4 Thursday in their opening game of the Diamond Classic in Hays. The Indians scored 9 runs in the first inning in cruising to their second victory in three tries this season over the Panthers.

Great Bend scored 2 runs in the first to take a brief 2-0 lead before the Indians had their big bottom of the first. The Panthers were able to add single runs in the 2nd and 3rd but were unable to overcome the big early deficit.

The Panthers return to action Friday with two games. At 1 p.m. Great Bend faces Goddard Eisenhower followed by a matchup with Life Prep at 5:15.

You can hear both games on B-104.3 the Point starting at 12:45 with the pre-game show.