No injuries after chemical odor at Kansas candy plant

SHAWNEE COUNTY — There were no serious injuries after a chemical odor at a Kansas manufacturing plant.

Just before 1:30 Thursday, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the Mars Manufacturing Plant, 100 SW MARS Boulevard regarding a chemical odor.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a cleaning solution was not being used properly. Several individuals were assessed on the scene for possible respiratory irritation, but no one was transported to receive medical attention.

Three Engine Companies and two truck companies responded to the incident.