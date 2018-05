MAY 4, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS FOR A TRACTOR W/EXTRAS, CANS R12 FREON. 653-4913

FOR SALE: WHEEL CHAIR RAMP, 2 FLIP PHONES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 6 STARFIRE TIRES 245/65/17, COCKATIELS, TURTLE DOVES, EGGS. 792-7074

FOR SALE: QUEEN SIZE WATER BED, TABLES/NIGHTSTANDS, PEDESTAL SINK, TUB. 786-5255

FOR SALE: 1996 DODGE PU W/SNOW PLOW, 2 RACING GO CARTS AND PARTS, 12X7 ENCLOSED TRAILER. 791-7888

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD PU. (NEEDS TAIL GATE) 282-4923

FOR SALE: SEVERAL STORM WINDOWS 34X38 & 34X54, 2 STORM DOORS 32X80, 2 CAST IRON SINKS W/FAUCETS. 923-5028

FOR SALE: WHISKEY DECANTER 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PEARL HARBOR. DOG FENCE SYSTEM (NEW IN THE BOX). 617-1673

WANTED: SOMEONE TO MOW YARD. 603-8494

FOR SALE: 2 RIDING MOWER, 22 RUGER, 1983 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS. 352-0820

FOR SALE: NEW HOLLAND LS180 SKID STEER, TURBO 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU., 3 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES. WANTED: 2-4 PU TIRES 245/75/16 785-650-1175

WANTED: CAST IRON COOKING POTS 15 GALLON SIZE, DISK, TINES FOR A LAWNMOWER. 672-5662

FOR SALE: OVER SIZE SLIDE-IN CAMPER W/STOVE/REFRIGERATOR/AIR, DRYER, TIRES 235/85/16 639-1770

FOR SALE: 27″ PANASONIC TV W/STAND. 793-3646

FOR SALE: TOW DOLLY, 1971 CHEVY EL CAMINO RESTORED. 617-9098

FOR SALE: 1955 CHEVY (ORIGINAL) OR TRADE FOR A TRUCK (FREIGHTLINER OR DURAMAX) 785-658-5207

FOR SALE: CHILD’S TABLE & CHAIRS, 6 BUDWEISER GLASSES, MEDICINE CABINET. WANTED: RED BICYCLE IN ELLINWOOD. 617-5305

FOR SALE: 70 $2 BILLS, FIREWOOD. 639-4670

FOR SALE: 10 BLACK ANGUS COW/CALF. 388-7526

YOUR FAMILY CAN COUNT ON MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS FOR COMPASSION AND CARING IN YOUR TIME OF NEED. MINNIS CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS IS BACKED BY FIVE GENERATIONS OF KNOWLEDGE AND TRUST. CALL RYAN MINNIS WITH MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS AT 620-564-2300.

THE GOLDEN BELT HUMANE SOCIETY ALONG WITH ADOPT A PET WILL BE AT ORSCHELN’S 5320 10TH ST IN GREAT BEND TOMORROW FROM 10AM UNTIL 2PM. STOP BY HAVE LUNCH, AND FOR A $6.00 DONATION YOU CAN HAVE YOUR CHOICE OF A HAMBURGER, HOTDOG OR BRAT SERVED WITH POTATO SALAD OR CHIPS, COOKIES AND A BOTTLE OF WATER. EVERY DOLLAR EARNED GOES TOWARD THE CARE OF SHELTER ANIMALS. THE SHELTER IS FULL OF DOGS AND CATS IN ALL SIZES, AGES, PERSONALITIES AND COLOR AND ARE AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION ALONG WITH FULLY VETTED DOG ADOPTION FEE SPECIALS. ALL FULLY VETTED CATS ARE $15.00 AND ADOPTIONS FOR THE CATS WILL BE AT THE SHELTER. STOP BY HAVE LUNCH AND CHOOSE A FURRY FOREVER FRIEND.

