Great Bend—Kelly Beck, 58, passed away May 3, 2018 at Via Christi, St Francis in Wichita. She was born May 29, 1959 in Lyons the daughter of Alfred and Barbara (Pierce) Kloxin.

Kelly attended Great Bend schools graduating with the class of 1975. She also received her AA from Barton County Community College. She was united in marriage to David Beck September 7, 1981, in Great Bend. She was an avid reader, and staying busy working. She loved spending time with her grandkids and family.

Survivors include husband Dave of the home; two daughters Ricci Hood and husband Trinity of Hoisington and Kodi Beck of Great Bend; two sisters Kim Stein and husband Gary of Great Bend and Amy Pentecost and husband Vince of Ozark, Mo.; eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Justin Kloxin, sister Jamie Shryock and brother Troy Kloxin.

Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Great Bend Senior Center with Dick Ogle officiating. No visitation as cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to the Kelly Beck funeral expense fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

