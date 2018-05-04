Kan. man jailed after police find stolen gun during traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on weapons charges.

On Thursday evening, police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 Block of SE Branner in Topeka, according to Lt. Manual Munoz. Officers determined the driver and a passenger had open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. They also located a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen, according to Munoz.

Officers determined that 34-year-old Robert Taylor Gayland had been in possession of the gun. He was taken into custody and booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth and numerous traffic violations, according to Munoz.