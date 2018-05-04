Great Bend City Council test driving a new start time for meetings

The Great Bend City Council will test drive a new start time for Monday’s meeting at City Hall. Instead of the 7:30 p.m. start time, the May 7th meeting will be moved up an hour earlier to 6:30 p.m.

Interim City Administrator George Kolb says since arriving to Great Bend in October he has heard from a few council members and staff members that 7:30 is a little late for starting a meeting.

Kolb says it would be a simple ordinance change that the City Council could vote on to change the time if the board likes the earlier start time.

A special City Council meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday afternoon to hear a report from the compensation study performed by Arthur J. Gallager on the City. The meeting will be followed by the 6:30 p.m. regular agenda.