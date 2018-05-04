Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lucas Duda had three hits and drove in four, the Royals pounded 3 homers and Kansas City beat the Detroit Tigers 10-6 to open their four-game series. Salvador Perez, Jorge Soler and Alex Gordon each went deep for the Royals. Nick Castellanos had a homer for Detroit, which lost slugging DH Miguel Cabrera to a hamstring injury.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska quarterback Dennis Claridge has died. The university announced his death at age 76 and said he had cancer. Claridge helped College Football Hall of Fame coach Bob Devaney turn a moribund program into a national power in the early 1960s. He was a backup for the Green Bay Packers before moving back to Lincoln and setting up an orthodontics practice.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have grabbed 2-0 leads in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. LeBron James pumped in 43 points and Kevin Love added 31 with 11 rebounds in the Cavaliers’ 128-110 win at Toronto. Jayson Tatum delivered 21 points and the Celtics erased a 22-point, first-half deficit in a 108-103 victory over Philadelphia.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have agreed to hire David Fizdale as their new coach, replacing the fired Jeff Hornacek. Fizdale led the Grizzlies to the playoffs in his first season before being fired early this season following a clash with star center Marc Gasol. He becomes the 11th Knicks coach since Jeff Van Gundy resigned in the 2001-02 season.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators were able to even their Stanley Cup second-round series at two games apiece. Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin provided the game-winner in the second period of the Pens’ 3-1 victory against Washington. Pekka Rinne stopped 32 shots and blanked the Jets until the final minute of a 2-1 triumph at Winnipeg.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Hockey Hall of Fame general manager Bill Torrey has died at his home in South Florida at age 83. Torrey was the original GM of the New York Islanders and built a dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cups and reached the final in five consecutive seasons. He eventually became the first president of the Florida Panthers and watched the franchise reach the Cup final in its third season.

UNDATED (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki has been released by the Seattle Mariners and is shifting into a front office role with the team, although he is not completely shutting the door on playing again. The Mariners announced that Suzuki was becoming a special assistant to the chairman effective immediately. The 10-time All-Star has a .311 average and 3,089 hits, not including the 1,278 hits he amassed in nine seasons in Japan.

Scoreboard

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 13 Cleveland 11, 11 Innings

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Houston 5

Final Kansas City 10 Detroit 6

Final Texas 11 Boston 5

Final Chi White Sox 6 Minnesota 5

Final Cleveland 13 Toronto 4

Final L-A Angels 12 Baltimore 3

Final Seattle 4 Oakland 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1

Final Atlanta 11 N-Y Mets 0

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Arizona 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Cleveland 128 Toronto 110

Final Boston 108 Philadelphia 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Pittsburgh 3 Washington 1

Final Nashville 2 Winnipeg 1