Dog rescued after being stuck in pipe for days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Firefighters have rescued a dog that was stuck in an underground pipe for up to eight days in southwestern Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Central Taney County Fire Rescue crew worked Wednesday to remove Jack the black Labrador retriever from the culvert.

Volunteer firefighter Jeff Romines says Jack’s owners said their dog had been missing for more than a week. The owner found Jack after hearing his whimpering when checking the mailbox.

Romines says Jack is “a little chubby” and got stuck trying to turn around in the culvert. He says the dog’s hind legs had fallen asleep.

Firefighters had to dig out part of the homeowner’s driveway and use a special saw to cut through the metal pipe.

Jack has been returned home to rest and recover.