Cougars bounce Allen County 7-0

Josh Hendrickson pitched 8-innings of 4-hit ball to help the Barton Cougars beat Allen County 7-0 in game one of the Region 6 playoffs Friday at Lawson-Biggs Field.

Hendrickson struck out 11 before Tanner Howe came in to pitch the 9th as the Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the best of three series. Hendrickson improved to 9-2 on the season as the Jayhawk West champs improved their record to 41-12. Allen County dropped to 25-26.

Harrison Denk, Kaden Fowler and Dawson Pomeroy each had two RBI’s as Barton scored 4-runs in the 4th and put the game away with 3 in the 8th.

The Cougars will look to wrap up the series Saturday in a 1 p.m. start.