2 arrested in New Mexico for alleged murder returned to Kansas

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and have moved two suspects from New Mexico to Kansas.

On November 2, 2017 the Liberal Police Department received a missing person report regarding the disappearance Luis Moreno, 39, Liberal, according to Police Captain Patrick McClurg.

Moreno was found dead in rural Sherman County, Texas on November 15. Texas authorities suspected foul play. An autopsy confirmed Moreno’s death was a homicide, according to McClurg.

On November 22, Moreno’s estranged wife, Nancy Moreno, 42, of Liberal was arrested without incident and she is currently awaiting trial.

In April, the Albuquerque, New Mexico Police Department arrested Michael Moore, 26, and Diana Moreno, 27, on warrants issued in Seward County District Court for the first degree murder of Moreno.

Moore and Moreno were transferred this week from Bernalillo County, New Mexico. They are being held in Seward County on a $500,000.00 bond each, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Seward County Attorney has released no details on a timeline for their appearance in court.