PRATT COUNTY — Wednesday’s round of severe weather brought reports of five more tornadoes along with damaging wind and hail in many areas of Kansas.

Wind gusts of sixty to ninety mile per hour were reported in Pratt County, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts over seventy miles per hour were reported in Greenwood County.

Residents in Reno and McPherson County also reported tennis ball size hail. There are no injuries reported.