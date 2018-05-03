Thursday Sports Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts belted three solo homers and J.D. Martinez also went deep, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. It was the fourth three-homer game for the 25-year-old Betts, who snapped a tie with Hall of Famer Ted Williams for most three-homer games in franchise history.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlos Martinez and Dexter Fowler homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. Dexter Fowler added a two-run homer for the Cardinals. St. Louis who won its second in a row. Chicago has dropped four straight games and 13 of 17.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager John Dorsey continued to reshape his team by trading tight end Randall Telfer to the Kansas City Chiefs for defensive end Dadi Nicolas. Dorsey drafted Nicolas when he was Kansas City’s GM in 2016. Telfer made 19 starts in two seasons with Cleveland. Dorsey has traded six veterans since joining the Browns in December.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — The Utah Jazz have evened their Western Conference semifinal series at a game apiece by beating the Rockets, 116-108 in Houston. Joe Ingles had career highs of 27 points and seven 3-pointers for the Jazz, who wasted a 19-point, first-half lead before going on a 16-2 run in the fourth quarter. James Harden had 32 points and 11 assists in the Rockets’ first loss in six games against the Jazz this season.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have made Igor Kokoskov the first head coach born and raised outside the United States. Kokoskov has been an assistant under Utah head coach Quin Snyder after serving as a Suns assistant from 2008-2013. He inherits a squad that went 21-61 under Earl Watson and interim coach Jay Triano.

UNDATED (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have taken a two-games-to-one lead in their Stanley Cup second-round series, while the San Jose Sharks knotted their series with Vegas at two games apiece. Ondrej Palat scored twice in the first 3:19 of the Lightning’s 4-1 victory over the Bruins in Boston. Martin Jones posted his sixth career shutout by stopping 34 shots in the Sharks’ 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has hit Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson with a three-game suspension for his violent hit on Zach Aston-Reese in Tuesday’s game, leaving the Pittsburgh Penguins center with a broken jaw and a concussion. It was the second borderline hit by Wilson in as many games. He was not disciplined for a blindside hit on Brian Dumoulin (DOO’-muh-lihn) in Game 2 that forced the Pens’ defenseman to go through the NHL’s concussion protocol.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto (KWAY’-toh) may meet with specialist Dr. James Andrews on the team’s upcoming road trip to get his sore pitching elbow evaluated. Cueto was placed on the disabled list Tuesday night with inflammation in his right elbow. Manager Bruce Bochy (BOH’-chee) later acknowledged that Cueto had been pitching with soreness in his previous two starts.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 3 Chi White Sox 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 5 Kansas City 4

Final Cleveland 12 Texas 4

Final Detroit 3 Tampa Bay 2, 12 Innings

Final Minnesota 4 Toronto 0

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Houston 0

Final L-A Angels 10 Baltimore 7

Final Oakland 3 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 11 Chi Cubs 2

Final San Francisco 9 San Diego 4

Final Washington 9 Pittsburgh 3

Final Atlanta 7 N-Y Mets 0

Final Philadelphia 6 Miami 0

Final Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 1

Final L-A Dodgers 2 Arizona 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Utah 116 Houston 108

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Tampa Bay 4 Boston 1

Final San Jose 4 Vegas 0