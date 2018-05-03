Short closure for 17th Street Terrace in Great Bend

Signs were posted this week with alternative routes designed for motorists trying to access Veterans Memorial Park along 17th Street Terrace.

In March, the City of Great Bend approved an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad Company, and the State of Kansas to install a new crossing signal with gates at the railroad crossing on 17th Street Terrace.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says anyone trying to access Vet’s Park will have to find a different entry.

The project is expected to last a week. KDOT receives federal funding to make upgrades to railroad crossings throughout the state. The City has to maintain the pavement markings and signage for the crossing.