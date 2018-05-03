Sheriff: Body in car might be Kan. woman missing 2-years

MERIDEN, Kan. (AP) — Jefferson County authorities say a body found in a submerged car might be that of a woman who disappeared 2.5 years ago.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig says the body was found Wednesday inside a vehicle belonging to 70-year-old Joan Reber, a Meriden woman who was reported missing in September 2015. The car was pulled from a pond less than 1.5 miles from the VFW post where Reber was last seen.

A landowner noticed the corner of a vehicle sticking out of the pond and a dive team was called. The license plate number matched one belonging to Herrig.

Herrig says a positive identification hasn’t been made. But he added the discovery was going to be a relief for everyone involved in trying to find Reber.