Police: 2 jailed after man found dead inside Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and have two suspects in custody.

Just after 4p.m. Wednesday police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 200 Block North Sabin in Wichita, according to Lt. Todd Ojile. Two men at the home told police that an unknown man had been at the home and they punched this man during a disturbance.

Police entered the home and found a 39-year-old man dead from blunt force trauma injuries, according to Ojile.

The two men at the home, a 64-year-old and a 37-year-old were questioned further by police and are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on requested charges of voluntary manslaughter, pending the results of an autopsy, according Ojile. The 37-year-old is being held on drug and stolen property charges.

Ojile did not release the victim’s name.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Wichita Police.