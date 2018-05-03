Missouri legislature calls special session to consider impeaching governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

7:58 p.m.

The Missouri Legislature has called itself into a special session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.

House and Senate leaders announced Thursday night that they had gathered petition signatures from more than three-fourths of all lawmakers in each chamber, which is the threshold required in the state constitution.

The special session will start at 6:30 p.m. May 18 — just 30 minutes after the regular session ends. It will mark the first time in Missouri history that a Legislature has called itself into a special session.

It comes as Greitens is facing two felony charges — one related to a 2015 extramarital affair and the other to using a charity donor list for his political campaign.

6:45 p.m.

The Missouri House has enough signatures to call a special session that could impeach Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty told the Kansas City Star Thursday that 138 members had signed petition, more than the three-fourths threshold needed in the 165-seat chamber.

Three-fourths of the Senate would also need to agree to a special session. More than one-third of senators from both parties have already called on the governor to resign in the wake of two felony charges. A spokeswoman for the Senate president pro tem confirmed that the Senate has the petition and is collecting signatures.

Greitens faces his first criminal trial May 14 related to an invasion of privacy charge stemming from an extramarital affair he had before he took office. A House report released Wednesday also presented evidence that the governor filed false information with the Missouri Ethics Commission.