MAY 3, 2018

FOR SALE: 2 RIDING LAWN MOWERS, 2005 CHEVY TRAILBLAZER, 22 RUGER PISTOL. 352-0820

FOR SALE: 4 TV TRAYS. WANTED: MAGNIFYING GLASSES. 617-6721

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC WINCH 110 VOLT. 340-3107

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, EGGS, COCKATIELS, TURTLE DOVES. 792-7074

FOR SALE: TOPPER FOR A DODGE DAKOTA 2004 & UP, 12′ ALUMINUM V-BOTTOM W/TRAILER/BATTERY/TROLLING MOTORS. 639-2934

FOR SALE: HOG 400/500#. 282-0933

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS FOR A TRACTOR W/EXTRAS, 12 CANS OF R12 FREON. 653-4913

FOR SALE: GAS RANGE, REFRIGERATOR. 785-445-9177

FOR SALE: 13″ WHEEL, 23′ 1/4″ CHAIN, SLEDGE HAMMER. 793-8327 OR 617-0378

FOR SALE: 2000 NEW HOLLAND LS180 SKID STEER. TURBO VOLKSWAGEN DUNE BUGGY 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: CB ANTENNAE 566-7297

FOR SALE: PRESSURE TANK, 2 FLIP PHONES, WHEEL CHAIR RAMP. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD PU F250. 282-4923

FOR SALE: FRESH ASPARAGUS. 564-3154

FOR SALE: SEVERAL TABLES (WICKER/BLACK/WOOD ETC.) 617-5136

FOR SALE: QUEEN SIZE WATER BED W/STORAGE/HEATER, TOOLS, 2 TABLES. 786-5255

FOR SALE: 28′ GOOSENECK FLATBED TRAILER. WANTED: MOTOR SHROUD FOR A 18HP B&S. 639-2574

FOR SALE: SLIDE-IN CAMPER FOR A PU W/AIR, 2 GOODYEAR WRANGLER TIRES 235/85/16. FREE: MICROWAVE OVEN. 211 5TH ST. 639-1770

FOR SALE: 2 NO TILL DRILLS W/LOTS OF EXTRAS (JOHN DEERE/CRUST BUSTER), HAY RAKE. 285-5288

FOR SALE: TALL BUDWEISER GLASSES, CHILD’S TABLE W/2 CHAIRS, MEDICINE CABINET. WANTED: BICYCLE FOR SALE IN ELLINWOOD. 617-3505

FOR SALE: CAIN CITY ORCHARD HAS ASPARAGUS FOR SALE. PRE-PICKED OR PICK YOUR OWN. BUSINESS HOURS ARE FROM 2PM TO DUSK ON MONDAY THRU FRIDAY AND 9AM UNTIL DUSK ON SATURDAYS. CAIN CITY ORCHARD IS CLOSED ON SUNDAYS. FOR MORE DETAIL PLEASE CALL: 562-3498

