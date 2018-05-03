The agricultural economics department at Kansas State University has just come out with its annual Kansas agricultural land values report, which utilizes actual land sales data and USDA survey numbers to estimate price trends for cropland and pasture. And not surprisingly, the report shows that those land values continue to slide. As explained by K-State agricultural economist Mykel Taylor, the struggling farm economy is dragging land prices down.

This report provides county-level land value estimates, so there are definite variations from county to county. But here’s what the general statewide numbers for 2017 have to say.

And, says Taylor, the reality is that the downturn in agricultural land values will end only when there’s clear and lasting improvement in farm income.

The entire report, “2017 Kansas County-Level Land Values for Cropland and Pasture”, can now be found at www.agmanager.info.