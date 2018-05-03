Kansas zoo mourns loss of 23-year-old bear

By Molly Hadfield

Topeka, KS- With great concern, zoo staff made the decision Tuesday to anesthetize Sneak, a 23 year old female American black bear. She had been dealing with an eye condition that was worsening by the day, according to

Sneak had been observed on Monday playing with a stick and possibly poking her eye. Late Monday afternoon, it didn’t look like she could open her left eye. Tuesday morning staff could see inflammation in the eye and an abnormal tissue growth. She was started on antibiotics and anti-inflammatories. By Wednesday morning, the size of the tissue growth had doubled and the eye had to be medically evaluated.

The real concern with this procedure was Sneak’s age. At 23 years old, staff wasn’t sure how well she would handle the anesthesia. The average life span of a black bear is about 20 years old.

Sneak’s caretakers already had age related concerns. “She didn’t have a good winter. She wasn’t exhibiting normal bear behavior,” said Animal Care Supervisor Shanna Simpson. “She dug an amazing den but didn’t use it. Because she didn’t go into a normal torpor, we changed our care plan for her and kept her inside a lot through the winter because we were concerned for her.”

After coming out of torpor last year, Sneak had trouble lifting her head normally. She began treatment for arthritis in her neck and spine and a physical therapy regimen was developed. Every day, she went through her physical therapy. “When we started the physical therapy sessions we saw improvement in her overall health,” said Simpson.

Like many of the animals at the Topeka Zoo, Sneak was in a training program that helped her participate in her healthcare. When it was time to give her the anesthesia this morning, she came over and presented herself for the injection. The anesthesia took effect quickly and she was loaded into a van and transported to the zoo’s Mark L. Morris Veterinary Hospital. As she was being intubated, she quit breathing. Shortly after, her heart stopped.