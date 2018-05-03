Great Bend Post

Kan. sheriff’s K-9 finds murder weapon, suspect jailed

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1700 Block of South El Pico in Wichita, according to Lt. Todd Ojile.  Officers found a 30-year-old man identified as Bretodd William with gunshot wounds laying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ojile.

Reed-photo KDOC

As officers were arriving at the scene, deputies observed a suspicious suspect near the intersection of Harry and Oliver. He entered a convenience store and then came out wearing different clothing.

Deputies found his original clothing in a bathroom of the convenience store. After further investigation, officers took the suspect into custody.

Investigators learned the suspect identified according to the Sedgwick County booking report as 31-year-old Emmanuel Reed, approached William in the 1700 Block of South El Pico, pulled a gun and shot him several times.  A Sedgwick County K-9 found a weapon in the area that was later collected in as evidence, according to Ojile.

Police booked Reed for first degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Both are known gang members, according to Ojile.  Reed has previous convictions for Aggravated Battery, Battery and Robbery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.