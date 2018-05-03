Kan. sheriff’s K-9 finds murder weapon, suspect jailed

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1700 Block of South El Pico in Wichita, according to Lt. Todd Ojile. Officers found a 30-year-old man identified as Bretodd William with gunshot wounds laying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ojile.

As officers were arriving at the scene, deputies observed a suspicious suspect near the intersection of Harry and Oliver. He entered a convenience store and then came out wearing different clothing.

Deputies found his original clothing in a bathroom of the convenience store. After further investigation, officers took the suspect into custody.

Investigators learned the suspect identified according to the Sedgwick County booking report as 31-year-old Emmanuel Reed, approached William in the 1700 Block of South El Pico, pulled a gun and shot him several times. A Sedgwick County K-9 found a weapon in the area that was later collected in as evidence, according to Ojile.

Police booked Reed for first degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Both are known gang members, according to Ojile. Reed has previous convictions for Aggravated Battery, Battery and Robbery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.