Kan. officer shoots, kills man during drug-arrest confrontation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer shot and killed an armed man during a drug-arrest confrontation.

Police say the shooting occurred Wednesday evening during a narcotics investigation.

Police haven’t identified the man. But an attorney says the victim was Manuel Palacio. Attorney Tom Porto says he represented Palacio in an excessive force lawsuit against Kansas City, Missouri, police in 2014. Palacio won a $300,000 settlement in that case. Porto says he has been in contact with Palocio’s family since the shooting.

The officer who shot Palacio is a 21-year veteran of the department. He is on administrative leave, which is typical after fatal shootings.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler says no officers involved in the confrontation were injured.