Indictment: Kansas EMT stole morphine from vials

WICHITA, KAN. – An Kansas EMT is charged with stealing morphine from vials, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Colby W. Vanwagoner, 32, Mayetta, Kan., is charged with two counts of tampering with consumer products and one count of making a false statement to federal investigators. A grand jury indictment returned April 26 and unsealed May 2 alleges the crimes took place while Vanwagoner was working for the Jackson County Emergency Medical Service in Holton, Kan.

The indictment alleges Vanwagoner tampered with vials of morphine sulfate. It is alleged he replaced morphine with saline solution and put the vials back into narcotic boxes on ambulances or in office stocks. Tests showed the concentration of morphine in vials that had been tampered with was low as 1 percent or less.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the on the tampering charges and up to five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the charge of lying to investigators. The Food and Drug Administration – Office of Criminal Investigations investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett is prosecuting.