Friday Weather

Friday Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.