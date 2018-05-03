Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.