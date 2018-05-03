Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A “America in the Morning”
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A K-State Research and Extension Show – Three shows in one
Plantorama – “Spring Landscape Insects”
Sound Living – “Severe Weather Season”
Outbound Kansas – “Crappie Behavior Study”
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – The Friday Free-for-All with Shaun Haney, Pam Johnson, and Jim Wiesemeyer.
11A-12P Health Insurance Advocate Show
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P–4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P–5P “Market Rally” with Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain and Fitz”
6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Detroit Tigers @ Kansas City Royals
10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”