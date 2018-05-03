Field Ops Day scheduled for Saturday

If you see a lot of activity from Law Enforcement and Emergency Responders Saturday at Barton Community College, just remember it’s only a drill. The 2018 EMS Field Ops Day takes place Saturday in and around the Barton campus. The 9th annual event gives Emergency Medical Services students along with students from various related programs an opportunity to practice operational procedures in lifelike emergency scenarios.

Jennifer Ladd Audio

That’s Barton EMS Programming Specialist Jennifer Ladd who says that there will be 70 different scenarios that these emergency responders will be dealing with on Saturday. Students from the Criminal Justice, Medical Assistant, Nursing and EMS programs will participate with the assistance of many local EMS agencies.

Jennifer Ladd Audio

Past scenarios have ranged from a rollover accident to heart attacks, parking lot fights and welding equipment explosions. Most of the scenarios are set up so a patient is transported from the scene to a mock emergency room, which is populated by nursing and medical assistant students.

Patients and suspects could also be questioned or detained by the Criminal Justice students throughout the scenarios depending on circumstances. The experience is designed to be all-encompassing.

Field Ops Day takes place from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday on the Barton Campus.