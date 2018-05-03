Cop Shop (5/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/2)
Criminal Damage
At 1:43 p.m. criminal damage was reported at SE 30 Road & SE 56 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/2)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 2:35 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 800 block of NW 40 Avenue in Hoisington.
Gas Leak / Spill
At 9:31 a.m. a report of hitting the gas line with his mower was made at 1439 Broadway Avenue.
Check Subject
At 9:35 a.m. James Nelson was arrested on a Reno County warrant at 1806 12th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 2:35 p.m. Chasity Chaney was arrested on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant at 1408 Kansas Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:57 p.m. James Colwell was turning westbound at Broadway and Harrison and struck Emma Horton’s vehicle that was southbound on Harrison.
At 4:58 p.m. an accident was reported at 2600 24th Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 5:14 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5901 Eisenhower Ct B.
Threats / Criminal Threats
At 10:33 p.m. a report of being threatened by Trisha Buresh was made at 3632 Robin Road. Buresh was arrested and booked in lieu of bond.