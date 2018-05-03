Cop Shop (5/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/2)

Criminal Damage

At 1:43 p.m. criminal damage was reported at SE 30 Road & SE 56 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/2)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 2:35 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 800 block of NW 40 Avenue in Hoisington.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 9:31 a.m. a report of hitting the gas line with his mower was made at 1439 Broadway Avenue.

Check Subject

At 9:35 a.m. James Nelson was arrested on a Reno County warrant at 1806 12th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:35 p.m. Chasity Chaney was arrested on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:57 p.m. James Colwell was turning westbound at Broadway and Harrison and struck Emma Horton’s vehicle that was southbound on Harrison.

At 4:58 p.m. an accident was reported at 2600 24th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 5:14 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5901 Eisenhower Ct B.

Threats / Criminal Threats

At 10:33 p.m. a report of being threatened by Trisha Buresh was made at 3632 Robin Road. Buresh was arrested and booked in lieu of bond.