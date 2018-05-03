Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/2)

BOOKED: Eric Peters of Olmitz on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and felony obstruction with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Joel A. Davis on Reno County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond of $3,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Alexis Cruz of Garden City on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Chasity Chaney of Ellinwood for Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Randy Chambers of Hoisington on HPD case for possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, bond set in the amount of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Trisha Buresh of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Sebastion Smith of Great Bend on BTDC case for interference with LEO, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jeffrey Martin of Mount Nebo, WV on Nicholas County, WV warrant. Released to Nicholas County, WV.

RELEASED: Eric Peters of Olmitz on BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and felony obstruction after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Gerald Martin of Great Bend on GBMC case for failure to appear, posted bond amount of $2,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Douglas Meredith of Claflin on a BCDC serve sentence. Posted $108.50 cash bond through Ellinwood Municipal warrant for contempt of court.