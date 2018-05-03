Authorities: Remains found are of missing Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the disappearance of a Kansas City woman.

On April 27, deputies were contacted by mushroom hunters who found possible human remains. Investigators responded to the area of South Mopac Road between East 235th and East 239th where they discovered a set of human remains in a wooded area, according to a media release.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the victim as Vernece A. Brown, 18, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Brown was last seen on February 14, 2018 in the 3600 block of Bales Avenue. Brown was reported as missing to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department and was an active missing person case.

Detectives with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas City Missouri Police Department are working on the investigation at this time. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477, or visit their website at http://kccrimestoppers.com