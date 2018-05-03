60-year-old Kan. man causes disturbance with pellet gun at city hall

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to City Hall in Hutchinson on the report of an armed subject.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man with what appeared to be an assault rifle. Sixty-year-old Johnny Klassen was taken into custody. Officials discovered the weapon was actually a pellet gun. Klassen apparently wanted to talk with a department head because he was upset about a bill.

Klassen was also in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In addition, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

No one at City Hall was injured, but it caused quite a commotion.