18-year-old suspect in Menards shooting identified

ELLIS COUNTY —A man wanted in connection with a shooting of a Menards employee on Monday in Wichita was arrested in Hays on Tuesday.

Officers investigated a traffic complaint of an erratic driver of a gray Nissan car on Interstate 70 at the U.S. 183 Bypass.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop at which time the driver, who was later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Joseph Williamson, fled.

Officers deployed stop sticks, deflating three tires, but Williamson continued to flee westbound on the Interstate 70.

The pursuit finally ended in Trego County just east of Collyer when Williamson lost control of the vehicle after a tactical vehicle intervention.

The suspect’s vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.

Williamson was arrested without further incident.

He was evaluated by medical staff and later booked into the Ellis County Detention Facility.

Williamson is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and numerous traffic violations.

He will also face charges in Sedgwick County. He remained in Ellis County Detention Thursday morning. Sheriff Ed Harbin said Thursday he was unsure if Williamson would face charges in Ellis County first or if he would be transferred to Sedgwick County to face charges there first.

Another suspect in the shooting was taken into custody in Derby after a high-speed police chase. The 17-year old female was hospitalized after the vehicle she was driving rolled. She was treated and released and then booked into juvenile detention on charges of aggravated battery, auto theft, and fleeing and attempting to elude.