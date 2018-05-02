Wednesday Sports Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Gordon hit a tying home run off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning, Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer against Brian Johnson in the 13th and the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox. Jon Jay had four singles and a sacrifice fly in the 12th that put Kansas City up 4-3. But Eduardo Nunez homered against Kelvin Herrera (1-0) in the bottom half.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Carpenter homered to start a ninth-inning rally and Yadier Molina ended it with a single to drive in the winning run, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Greg Holland is out as the Cardinals’ closer and Bud Norris is in. John Mozeliak, the team’s president of baseball operations, made the announcement. The Cardinals signed Holland to a one-year, $14 million deal on opening day and the three-time All-Star is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in 10 appearances. He has one blown save. Norris has five saves in five opportunities with a 2.03 ERA.

BOSTON (AP) — Pitcher Clay Buchholz was released from a minor league contract by the Kansas City Royals. The 33-year-old right-hander signed with the Royals in March as he attempted to return from right forearm surgery that caused him to miss most of last season. Buchholz started for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, allowing one earned run and four hits over five inning. In two appearances with Omaha and one with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Buchholz had a 1.13 ERA but walked seven in 16 innings.

BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas was not in the starting lineup against Boston, a day after he was hit by a pitch from Eduardo Rodriguez. The Royals said after Monday’s game that Moustakas had a bruised right forearm. Yost was unsure whether Moustakas would return to the lineup for Wednesday’s final of the three-game series for Thursday’s homestand opener against Detroit. Moustakas is hitting .302 with eight homers and 19 RBIs in 28 games this season.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The American Football Coaches Association wants the NCAA to consider allowing players who transfer and sit out a season at their new school to earn that year of eligibility back by graduating. AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry says the association’s board of trustees support the proposal to contribute to the NCAA’s work on reforming transfer rules.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers took Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series in Toronto, while Stephen Curry returned from a 5 ½-week absence to help Golden State take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. LeBron James had a triple-double of 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as the Cavs downed the Raptors, 113-112 in overtime. Curry returned from a knee injury to shoot 5-for-10 from 3-point range and score 28 points off the bench in the Warriors’ 121-116 victory over New Orleans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.B. Bickerstaff will remain head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies after serving in an interim capacity this season. Bickerstaff took over for David Fizdale in late November and went 15-48 to complete a 22-win season for the Grizzlies, tying their worst record since moving from Vancouver. Memphis struggled while playing without star guard Mike Conley, who missed 70 games due to heel and Achilles’ surgery.

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets have grabbed two-games-to-one leads in their respective Stanley Cup second-round series. Alex Ovechkin beat Matt Murray with 1:07 remaining to give the Caps a 4-3 win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh. The Jets fell behind 3-0 before Blake Wheeler and Dustin Byfuglien (BUHF’-lihn) each scored twice to lead a 7-4 downing of Nashville.

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants announced good news and bad concerning their pitching staff yesterday. Johnny Cueto has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his pitching elbow. The Giants also said ace Madison Bumgarner has been cleared to resume throwing after breaking his pinkie during spring training.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Justify has been made the early 3-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby and has drawn the No. 7 post. Justify is 3-0 in his brief career, winning by a combined 19 lengths. Europe-based Mendelssohn is the second choice at 5-1 and will start from the 14th post among the 20-horse field in the 144th Run for the Roses.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final St. Louis 3 Chi White Sox 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 8 Cleveland 6, 12 Innings

Final Kansas City 7 Boston 6, 13 Innings

Final Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 1

Final Toronto 7 Minnesota 4, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Houston 0

Final L-A Angels 3 Baltimore 2

Final Seattle 6 Oakland 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 12 Pittsburgh 4

Final Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 6

Final Miami 2 Philadelphia 1, 10 Innings

Final Atlanta 3 N-Y Mets 2

Final Colorado 3 Chi Cubs 1

Final Arizona 4 L-A Dodgers 3

Final San Diego 3 San Francisco 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final OT Cleveland 113 Toronto 112

Final Golden State 121 New Orleans 116

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final Winnipeg 7 Nashville 4