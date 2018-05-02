Suspect shot by Kan. officers after ramming police cars

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City officer has shot and wounded a suspect who is accused of hitting several occupied patrol cars while fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened Tuesday night in Lenexa, Kansas, after officers stopped the stolen vehicle in a parking lot. The release says that after being ordered to exit the vehicle, the suspect fled and struck the patrol cars. Police say the officer then shot and wounded the suspect, who then led officers on a 3 ½ mile pursuit before surrendering.

Officers treated the suspect’s wounds before paramedics arrived. The release didn’t list the suspect’s condition. Police say officers also were evaluated for minor injuries.