Quivira to offer Migratory Bird Day activities, May 12

Quivira National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting a special event in honor of International Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 12. The event will feature a series of scheduled bird walks and guided birding caravan tours. These tours will begin from Quivira’s Environmental Education Classroom (EEC), located in the center of the Refuge, 8 miles north of the Visitor Center.

Tours are scheduled for the following times: 9:00 am, 11:00 am, and 1:00 pm, respectively. Registration is not necessary. Anyone interested in attending one of the tours simply needs to arrive at

the EEC at least 10 minutes prior to the start time of the selected tour.

Caravan tours will involve one or more personal vehicles birding as a group (these are not guided bus tours). All ages are welcome, but participants need to dress for outdoor weather and wear sturdy shoes for walking.

Quivira’s Visitor Center, located at the south end of the Refuge, will also be open during the event. The Center has educational displays about the Refuge, as well as restrooms and drinking water.

As with all of Quivira’s events and programs, there is no charge for the event. To find out more about the Migratory Bird Day at Quivira, please call Quivira at (620)-486-2393.