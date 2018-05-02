UPDATE: Menards teen shooting suspect jailed, 1 still at large

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the shooting of an employee at Menards. One suspect is in the hospital and the search for the second suspect continues.

Following a call to city hall from a citizen who saw the vehicle involved in the shooting, police spotted the Mercedes with Montana license plates in 2000 Block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Following unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle using stop sticks and a tactical vehicle intervention by the KHP, the suspect continued south into Derby.

The driver lost control of the vehicle as it traveled westbound on Meadowlark, according to Davidson. The vehicle hit two garages and rolled. The driver, a 17-year-old woman was identified as the woman in the security camera images. She was treated at the hospital, released and booked into juvenile detention on requested charges of aggravated battery, auto theft and flee and attempt to elude.

Police have identified a possible 18-year-old male suspect, according to Davidson. Just after 5:30p.m. Tuesday, officers located him at a residence in the 500 Block of South Minnesota, according to Davidson. They attempted to stop the suspect in a light blue Toyota with personalized license plates 1NAMLLN. The suspect accelerated and fled from officers. Police called off the chase on Kellogg due to excessive speed in a high traffic area.

Police say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone sees the suspect, they should call 911, according to Davidson.

Just before 5p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting call at Menards in the 3600 block of North Maize Road in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Offices located a 34-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Investigators learned the victim, a store loss prevention officer, observed an unknown man and woman in the store. The suspects exited the business carrying a home surveillance system they had not paid for.

The victim contacted the suspects outside the business and the man brandished a handgun and fired one shot striking the victim in the abdomen.

Both suspects got into a Black Mercedes Wagon with a Montana license plate and left southbound through the parking lot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, treated, and released.

The first suspect is identified as in his 20’s, 5-foot-10, thin build wearing a white sleeve length shirt with gray sleeves, gray shorts, and black ball cap.

The second suspect is identified as a white female in her 20’s, 5-foot-5, 175 pounds, wearing a black sports bra type top and black shorts.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects or who has any additional information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.