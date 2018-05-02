Masked suspect in series of Kan. home invasion robberies caught

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of robberies and have made an arrest.

On February 20, two males, one slender black male with earrings, and one chubby white male, used this car (likely a grey Nissan), and wore this purge mask to rob 2 apartments. If you have any info about these crimes, please let us know. pic.twitter.com/5mU7iL8uC8 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 7, 2018

On April 27th police arrested 20-year-old True Shipley of Georgia in connection with a string of robberies that occurred on February 20 in Lawrence, according to Sgt. Amy Rhoads.

Shipley is being held for two aggravated robberies, one in the 2000 block of W. 6th Street, and one in the 3100 block of Ousdahl.

These two incidents had previously been shared with the public involving two masked men entering the apartments and displaying firearms. During the course of the investigation, it was also discovered that this individual was allegedly involved in three other attempted aggravated robberies that had not been previously reported to police.

A connection between these robberies and other crimes in the Lawrence area has not been ruled out.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department.