Looking for the strongest and fittest in Great Bend for a competition

Plenty of new additions are coming for this year’s June Jaunt celebration in Great Bend. The 7th annual event will have entertainment the first weekend in June, and 2018 will include a strongman and athletic competition.

Great Bend’s Strongest & Fittest competition will be June 2 to find out who the strongest male and female is in the area.

The event is organized by The Fieldhouse, and owner Julie Spray says contestants will challenge themselves with strength, endurance, power, speed, and agility tests.

Julie Spray Audio

The competition will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Kansas Avenue, between Broadway & Lakin. There is a $50 entry fee with cash prizes available. Spray noted the challenge is open to anyone, with a couple of entries already received from Salina. For more information on the event, contact The Fieldhouse at 620-603-8586 or fieldhousegb@gmail.com.

For a full weekend schedule of June Jaunt, go to Explore Great Bend on Facebook.