Larned woman hospitalized after construction zone crash

RENO COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident just before noon Wednesday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford passenger vehicle driven by Jean L. Cole, 66, Larned, was eastbound on U.S. 50 two miles west of Sylvia in a construction zone following a pilot car.

The Ford rear-ended a 2016 International semi driven by Lashawn Linnwood Tony Spiller, 37, Manhattan, that slowed when the pilot car slowed.

Cole was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Spiller was not injured. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.