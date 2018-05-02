Damage from large hail, tornadoes in central Kansas

OTTAWA COUNTY —It took the severe weather season awhile to get started in Kansas this year, and it started with vengeance across central Kansas on Tuesday. There were several large tornadoes that touched down Tuesday.

The first was reported in Cloud County. Another tornado touched down in Ottawa County followed by another in Clay County. As of late Tuesday evening there were no reports of injuries but reports of property damage, power poles and power lines were down across some roads. Authorities will continue to assess damage on Wednesday.

The storms caused a semi to jackknife on I-70 in northwest Ellsworth blocked traffic for a time. When the severe storms moved through Barton County there was a report of hail the size of grapefruits. Heavy rain with estimates of 3-5 inches prompted flash flood warnings for Osborne and Mitchell Counties.

The National Weather Service expects another round of severe weather Wednesday across much of Kansas.