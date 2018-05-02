Cop Shop (5/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/1)

Theft

At 10:16 a.m. a theft was reported at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

Structure Fire

At 6:54 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 125 E. Railroad Avenue in Galatia.

Fire

At 7:24 p.m. a fire was reported at the Barton County Landfill, 350 NE 30 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/1)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:02 a.m. a report of someone possibly trying to open his garage door.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 1:11 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Heritage Ln.

Chest Pain

At 7:57 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 525 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:41 a.m. an accident was reported at Washington Avenue & 24th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:26 p.m. Timothy Chism was arrested on a KDOC warrant at 1806 12th Street.

Theft

At 4:27 p.m. theft of a tag decal at 2509 Cheyenne Dr.

Criminal Damage

At 7:23 p.m. damage to a building at 5218 7th Street was reported.

Stalking

At 7:27 p.m. a report of stalking was reported at 1211 Heizer Street.

At 11:24 p.m. a report of a vehicle driving around Wendy’s, 3519 10th Street, and following her when she left.