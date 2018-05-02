Childhood cancer awareness walk reaches out to Great Bend family

Nova Martensen was just two years old when she died from cancer on January 21, 2018. The Great Bend toddler was a member of Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer and the daughter of Josh and Heaven Martensen. Nova’s family continues to fight to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

Josh found out about a man named Kevin Fern, a childhood cancer survivor that is walking across the United States to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer oncology camps across the country.

Josh Martensen Audio

Kevin started his journey in Manhattan Beach in California on March 25 and it will take him to Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Along the trek, Kevin will push an IV pole that will hold cancer wristbands for children across the country, including Nova’s.

Martensen has reached out to several news stations along Kevin’s route to bring more awareness to his cause.

Josh Martensen Audio

It is a seven-month journey for Kevin and he is currently in Phoenix, Arizona. Martensen says the closest Kevin’s path will take him to Kansas is the northern tip of Texas. Martensen plans to make it down to Texas when Kevin comes through and walk a portion of the journey with him.

You can follow along with Kevin’s walk at kevinsivpole.com or on Facebook.