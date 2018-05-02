Celebrate National Bike Month

written by: Donna Krug, Family & Consumer Science Agent and District Director, Cottonwood Extension District – Great Bend Office

National Bike Month includes an ever-expanding diversity of events in communities nationwide – but the biggest day of the month is Bike to Work Day. In 2018, Bike to Work Week will be May 14-18, with Bike to Work Day on May 18.

40% of all trips in the U.S. are less than two miles, making bicycling a feasible and fun way to get to work. With increased interest in healthy, sustainable and economic transportation options, it is not surprising that, from 2000 to 2013, the number of bicycle commuters in the U.S. grew by more than 62 percent.

I started bike commuting a number of years ago when there was street construction downtown and parking spaces were limited. I found that if I rode to work in the morning, home for lunch and home again at the end of the day I would log a total of 7 miles. Now I’m hooked on bike commuting. Unless it is below 15 degrees or icy underfoot, you are likely to see me in my hi-vis green jacket pedaling to or from work.

Bike commuting is a great way to squeeze regular exercise into a busy schedule. Commuting time can be used to stay in shape instead of sitting frustrated in traffic. Statistics also show that bicycle commuters are happier and more productive at work. The mild temperatures we have been enjoying the past few days give us few excuses to not get out there and go for a ride. Whether you are an occasional or everyday rider please keep the following bicycle safety tips in mind.

 Consider a helmet a necessity. Without a helmet, riders who sustain an injury are 14 times more likely to become a fatality. Choose a helmet that meets or exceeds safety standards established by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Make sure the helmet fits, rather than one a child will grow into. Replace the helmet if an accident occurs or if the helmet is badly jarred or cracked.

 Ride with traffic, rather than facing the traffic. Consider adding a rear view mirror to your bicycle gear. I have one that attaches to my helmet so I can constantly monitor the traffic behind me.

 Obey traffic signals. Use hand signals to let others know your intentions.

 Stay alert and keep your mind on your riding. This should be the same advice for many people in cars. Too many times we have been in close calls with drivers who are on cell phones or just inattentive to the traffic around them.

Many parents ask at what age a child is old enough to ride in the street rather than on the sidewalk. There is not a one-size-fits-all age. A child’s maturity level is the main factor. Other factors are

the size of the community, traffic patterns and congestion, and whether it is a residential area or a business district. A smaller community can seem peaceful and safe, but may have periods when safety is compromised – for example, after a ball game, during a community festival, or at harvest time.

Now go out and enjoy this beautiful spring weather with a family bike ride!