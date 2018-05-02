Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/1)

BOOKED: Sandra Thompson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended, no tag light, no insurance, illegal tag with a bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Timothy Chism of Great Bend on KDOC parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Charles Albert Gann of Ellinwood on United States Federal warrant for distribution of child pornography, no bond.

RELEASED: Sandra Thompson of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while suspended, no tag light, no insurance, illegal tag after posting a $500 cash bond.

RELEASED: Karie McBride of Claflin to KDOC.

RELEASED: Cody Buckingham of Great Bend to Dallas County, TX for their warrant.

RELEASED: Savannah Sullivan of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Bond was reduced from $100,000 to $1,000 cash only. Bond posted by defendant with $1,000 cash.