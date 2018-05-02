Ban the box: Kan. helps former criminals seeking state jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer issued an executive order Wednesday to prevent state agencies from automatically disqualifying ex-criminals from thousands of state jobs.

The new “ban the box” policy will prevent agencies from requiring people seeking many jobs to disclose whether they’ve had a past criminal conviction. The order applies to about 20,000 state jobs in agencies under Colyer’s direct control.

The Republican governor said the order will make it easier for former inmates to find work after their release from state prisons or county jails, so that they will be less likely to commit new crimes. State agencies still will be able to ask applicants about past criminal convictions during interviews, and the order does not cover jobs that cannot legally be filled by people with criminal convictions.

“Given the time and opportunity, those offenders who have jobs live better lives and become a full member of our community,” Colyer told reporters during a Statehouse news conference.

Thirty-one other states have “ban the box” policies for government hiring, according to the National Employment Law Project, which supports them. Also, Wichita, Topeka and Kansas City, Kansas, have enacted their own policies.

Colyer’s actions drew praise from Koch Industries, the Wichita-based energy conglomerate, and legislators from both parties joined the governor for his news conference.

“This measure will allow individuals to get their foot in the door, to get that interview,” said state Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, a Wichita Democrat who has advocated such policies. “I have heard from individuals that they know that their application has been tossed in the trash and they don’t get that opportunity.”

Rep. Gail Finney, another Wichita Democrat, introduced a bill last year that would prevent state and local government agencies from asking about an applicant’s criminal history until the applicant received a conditional job offer. The House Judiciary Committee had a hearing on the measure but never voted on it.

“We believe in forgiveness, and we believe in new beginnings and fresh starts,” said Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican. “I think this is going to lead to legislation that does the same thing.”

But Colyer’s willingness to issue a “ban the box” order when lawmakers have failed to pass a law contrasts with his lack of action on banning discrimination against LGBT applicants and workers in state hiring and employment decisions.

Former Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, later U.S. health and human services secretary, issued such an executive order in 2007. Former conservative Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, an opponent of same-sex marriage, rescinded the directive in 2015 and said such a policy should be set by the Legislature, not through an executive order.

Colyer said his administration won’t condone discrimination and, “If there’s an issue out there, we’re happy to deal with it.”

“This is an opportunity for people to be reintegrated into society and to get a job,” Colyer said.