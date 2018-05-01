UPDATE: Remains found near KC are female homicide victim

Kansas City (AP) – Authorities say human remains found in a wooded area near Kansas City belonged to a female homicide victim.

Mushroom hunters found the remains Saturday in Cass County near Harrisonville, about 35 miles south of Kansas City.

The sheriff’s office announced Monday that the case is a homicide but the victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

Authorities say the remains are not those of 17-year-old Desirea Ferris of Liberty, who has been missing for nearly a year.

It is the third time in a year that human remains have been found in Cass County woods.

CASS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found near Harrisonville,

On Friday, deputies were contacted by mushroom hunters who found possible human remains.

Investigators responded to the area of S. Mopac Road between E. 235th and E. 239th where they discovered a set of human remains in a wooded area, according to a media release.

Late Friday night the Jackson County Medical Examiners Office confirmed that the remains were human. No information on sex, race, age, or when the victim died have been determined at this time.

At this time the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has closed S. Mopac Road between E. 235th and E. 239th while investigators conduct their search. The sheriff’s office has approximately 40 deputies and recruits conducting a ground search for evidence.

​The roadway was expected to be closed most of the day. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 816-380-5200.